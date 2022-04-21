Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

UK FTSE -0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

European stocks had a positive showing yesterday but overall, it's tough to pick at a mood in the bigger picture as the gains are still well offset by the declines in early April. For example, the DAX is now pretty much flat on the month as we continue to see back and forth action in the equities space for the most part.

Looking at US futures, the mood is slightly better on the day with S&P 500 futures up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures up 0.3%.