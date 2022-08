Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1

Markets are looking fairly tepid at the moment and there is little appetite to go chasing before the NFP later today. Elsewhere, major currencies are mostly little changed with USD/JPY also paring back some of its early advance from 133.45 to 133.15 at the moment - still up 0.2% on the day. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 7 points, or 0.15%, at the moment.