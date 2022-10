Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Overall sentiment is tilted slightly towards the softer side as tech stocks are the laggards as noted earlier here. S&P 500 futures are down 0.9% while Nasdaq futures are down 1.8% on the day currently. Dow futures, more reflective of European indices as well considering that it is more value-heavy, is down just 0.2%.