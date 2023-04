Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

It's a bit of a nervy one after seeing Wall Street erase the early gains yesterday, especially for European indices as they ran up against the highs for the year (DAX and CAC 40 here). US futures are also flattish and not indicative of much, as there is perhaps some anticipation ahead of the ADP roulette jobs numbers later in the day.