Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.2%

It's a bit of a mixed start with US futures also not hinting at much. S&P 500 futures are down 4 points, or 0.1%, as we see a more tentative mood for now. The French and German PMI data for April are up next and that could see some reaction in markets, so we'll have to wait on that.