Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Looking over to US futures, S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% with tech shares weighing. Nasdaq futures are down 0.3% while Dow futures are up 0.1% as overall sentiment remains more on the tentative side to start the session.