Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

The selloff in Wall Street is understandably keeping investors more cautious, especially with Treasury yields continuing to hold at the highs - even if not really extending higher. But there is some balance amid a light reprieve today for US futures, at least for now, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.3%. We're not likely to get much to work with until US traders step in I'm afraid.