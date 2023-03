Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.2%

This comes as US futures are seen up 0.1%, also reflecting little appetite on the day. It's all about Fed chair Powell's remarks today and until we get there (or until the text is released), there is not much reason to expect any significant moves in Europe.