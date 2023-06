Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Once again, markets are lacking any real poise as we get into European morning trade today. US futures are marginally lower, with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures down 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are flat at the moment. In the major currencies space, it is still only the Japanese yen seeing some light moves but even then, USD/JPY is likely to keep trapped between large expiries at 139.00 and 140.00.