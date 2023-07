Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

It's a bit of a breather but not so much for tech stocks, after Elon Musk announced a new AI company to rival OpenAI (ChatGPT). Nasdaq futures are up 0.4% on the day but value stocks are keeping little changed mostly, with Dow futures up just 0.1%.