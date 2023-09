Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX flat

There's not much to work with to start the session with US futures also not showing much appetite. S&P 500 futures are flat as traders and investors are all waiting on the non-farm payrolls data later before firming up their intentions before the long weekend.