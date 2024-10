Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are flattish, so that's not giving too much to work with. It's another slow day in Europe to start with, although the yen is still keeping things interesting in FX. USD/JPY is trading up to fresh highs at 152.45 currently. Besides that, gold is also continuing to hold higher at fresh record highs around $2,753.