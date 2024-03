Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

US futures are also not doing a whole lot with S&P 500 futures only seen up 0.1% currently. All eyes are on the US jobs report to see if stocks can hold on to the gains on the week after yesterday's run higher.