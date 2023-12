Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

Regional indices are lightly higher while US futures are still rather flattish as we get things going on the session. The BOJ did not offer any hints of a policy pivot and that has dragged down the Japanese yen, which remains the only real development in markets so far today.