Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

US futures are also only up slightly around 0.1%, so it's really not indicative of much. In FX, the pound is up slightly after the UK CPI report earlier here. Meanwhile, USD/JPY is keeping thereabouts at 141.70 since Asia trading mostly but down 0.5% on the day. There isn't too much else happening with traders having to wait on the Fed policy decision later.