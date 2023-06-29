Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

There's not much appetite so far on the day as European traders are perhaps a bit more guarded ahead of month-end and quarter-end in the coming sessions. US futures are also not hinting at much, keeping more or less flat as well at the moment. Bond yields are holding higher though, with 10-year Treasury yields up 4 bps to 3.750% and that is keeping USD/JPY underpinned near the highs for the day at 144.65 - just a few yards away from the 145.00 mark.