Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC flat

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

It's a pensive one given that US futures are also flattish on the day currently. Traders and investors will be hoping for something to work with later in the day when we get to the US PPI data release. In the meantime, don't expect too much in European morning trade as such.