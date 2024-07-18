Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

The selloff in tech shares yesterday weren't too impactful for European indices, as they are less concentrated in that area in general. And the rotation into the Dow is arguably a net positive reflection for European stocks at the balance. In any case, US futures are pointing to a calmer mood as well with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures up 0.6% currently. For French stocks, the consolidation phase continues after the June plunge: