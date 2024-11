Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.5%

This comes with US futures also in a better mood. S&P 500 futures are seen up 0.2% currently. For equities though, the overall mood now largely rests on Nvidia's shoulders. The chip giant will be reporting earnings after the close today, so that's the key risk event to watch out for.