Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

It's a positive start after the mixed showing yesterday, as European indices are looking to lock in gains for yet another week. For German stocks, it will be the third straight week of gains as equities look to greener pastures towards the year end. US futures are only mildly higher though, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.1% on the day.