Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

The DAX is looking to clear the 18,000 mark while the CAC 40 is on the verge of hitting 8,200. The euphoric run continues to start the year and that is despite traders having pared back ECB rate cut bets in January and February. It is truly a wild time for stocks.