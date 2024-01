Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.8%

Those are some modest gains as risk assets are off to the races to start the new year. US futures are mildly higher, with S&P 500 futures up just 0.1%. But the likes of oil is up 1.5% and Bitcoin is also up another 4.0% today to $45,445 currently. Risk-on, y'all. ✌️