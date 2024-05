Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.5%

What a start to May trading for European stocks. They're looking for six straight days of gains now. The UK FTSE is hovering at fresh record highs and we're seeing the DAX do the same with the CAC 40 also almost at that pace, having erased the losses in April already. US futures are also keeping more optimistic, with S&P 500 futures now up 0.2% on the day.