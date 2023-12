Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

There was a bit of a setback to yesterday's early optimism, as the ECB was less dovish than anticipated. That tempered with the gains at fresh record highs for the DAX and CAC 40 but we are seeing the positive vibes return to start the day. The PMI data later will be the final hurdle for stocks on the week.