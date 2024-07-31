Eurostoxx +1.1%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +1.2%

UK FTSE +1.2%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

Despite a couple of stutters in the last two weeks, even the CAC 40 looks poised to end the month with gains. That speaks to the resilience in equities despite the "correction" talks as of late. S&P 500 futures are up 0.8% as tech shares look to bounce back, with Nasdaq futures up 1.4% currently. For the S&P 500 index itself, a round of modest gains today will turn July to be a positive month and seal a decade of summer gains for stocks since 2015.