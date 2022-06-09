Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

This follows the drop yesterday as sentiment stays rather sluggish with Wall Street also retreating. US futures are more tepid for the time being with S&P 500 futures flat but the overall mood isn't really hinting at much so far today.

All eyes are on the ECB and we may not get much significant market action until then. European bond yields are ticking higher though, with 10-year German bund yields at fresh highs since 2014 - pushing to 1.37%.