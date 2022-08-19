Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

It's not a good look for stocks towards the end of the week as we are seeing markets start to make a move now on the day. The dollar continues to march higher, with USD/JPY now up 0.5% to 136.50 levels. The climb is backed by higher bond yields, with 10-year Treasury yields up over 6 bps to 2.943% at the moment.

Elsewhere, US futures are also down on the day with S&P 500 futures lower by 0.5%. The rejection earlier in the week at the 200-day moving average might be cause for an extension to the downside now.