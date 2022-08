Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

This mirrors the mood of US futures, which are down roughly 0.2% as we get things going on the session. The overall risk mood is leaning towards the softer side while the dollar is keeping slightly firmer alongside the yen on the day so far.