Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

This comes as we see US futures also tilt lower, with S&P 500 futures down 35 points, or 0.8%, currently. Tech is the biggest loser though with Nasdaq futures sinking 2.0% on the day at the moment. Meanwhile, Dow futures are down 0.2%.