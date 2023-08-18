Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

The only bright spot is that US futures are keeping flattish and little changed as we get things underway here in Europe. That said, we have seen the heavy selling only hit later on in the day in US trading so there's that to be wary about. But for today, bond yields are much heavier and that is a contrast to what we have been seeing previously since last week. So, is there room for some respite later on?