Eurostoxx -1.1%

Germany DAX -1.0%

UK FTSE -0.8%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

Spain IBEX -1.1%

It may be the focus on the ECB looking to tighten but the fact that we are also seeing markets pay attention to economic and fragmentation risks in the region isn't helping with the overall risk mood. The widening in the BTP-Bunds spread exemplifies that narrative.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures have turned flat, with Nasdaq futures up 0.1% and Dow futures down 0.1% currently.