Eurostoxx -1.1%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -1.1%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -1.3%

Stocks are keeping lower after the selloff yesterday as the market continues to feed on the possibility of a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed in March. It's tough to see sentiment turn ahead of the weekend but we'll see if there are any signs of life later when Wall Street enters the fray.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.5%, Nasdaq futures down 0.7%, and Dow futures down 0.4% currently.