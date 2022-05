Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -1.3%

UK FTSE -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

It's all red across the board and the overall risk mood is not helped by US futures looking rather sluggish as well. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% and Nasdaq futures down 0.4% at the moment. It's looking like it will be tough for major currencies to hold gains against the dollar and yen if the mood keeps up.