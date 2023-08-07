Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

The opening losses today isn't too bad and is in part a catch up to the losses seen on Friday in US equities after the European close. The intensifying mood in Russia and Ukraine is also perhaps a consideration for regional equities. But the overall market mood is actually somewhat calmer today as US futures are keeping higher for now. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.3% on the day.