Eurostoxx -1.1%

Germany DAX -1.2%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

Italy FTSE MIB -1.0%

It's still a little rough out there with US futures also keeping lower to start the session. The DAX is now backing further away from record highs and the CAC 40 is now at a two-week low. S&P 500 futures are still down 0.5% with Nasdaq futures down 0.8% currently.