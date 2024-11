Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.9%

This more than erases the gains from yesterday and reaffirms the sentiment from right after the US election. Trump hasn't singled out Europe yet but after already taking aim at Mexico and Canada, it's only a matter of time it would seem. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are also looking more cautious and down 0.1% currently.