Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

US futures are up by roughly 0.1%, so there is a sense of steadiness in the market. The positive takeaway for equities in the past few sessions is that overall sentiment is holding up despite the surge higher in bond yields. That is a risk worth keeping in mind if bonds continue to be routed as they were yesterday.

2-year Treasury yields are up 4 bps to 2.174% and 10-year yields up 2.2 bps to 2.338% currently.