Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

This comes as US futures are also in a better mood, with S&P 500 futures up 0.5% currently. That comes despite Treasury yields holding higher as we get things going on the new week. 10-year yields are up 4 bps to 4.612%, following news that the US government has averted a shutdown - for now at least.