Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

There's not much in it to start the day as the overall market mood is rather muted. European stocks are consolidating at the highs awaiting the central bank bonanza this week. US futures are higher though as tech shares are up, with S&P 500 futures higher by 0.3% and Nasdaq futures up 0.6%.