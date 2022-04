Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX flat

Well, the positive mood in Wall Street yesterday is supposed to help with risk tones but we're not seeing that too much at the open. US futures have turned more flat for the time being so that isn't helping. The ECB will be a focus point later in the day and that will be the key risk event for European assets before the Easter break.