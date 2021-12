Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

There is some light optimism observed but it belies the more tentative mood overall. Be mindful that European stocks will close today before the FOMC meeting, so sentiment post-Fed will matter for tomorrow's start.

For now, equities are keeping calmer with US futures also lightly higher. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, and Dow futures up 0.1%.