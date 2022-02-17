Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Russia accuses. Ukraine denies. Then now, we're hearing of more reports that Russia is withdrawing some troops from Crimea. That's enough to turn the risk tide at the moment.

In FX, the aussie and kiwi have pared losses and are trading close to the highs for the day against the dollar currently. NZD/USD is up 0.4% and taking a peek above 0.6700 while AUD/USD has turned around from a low of 0.7150 earlier to 0.7210 now.