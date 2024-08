Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

This comes with US futures also sitting marginally lower as the session gets underway. There's not a whole lot to work with in terms of risk sentiment, as traders have to look to themselves to drive any moves. Fedspeak will be the key thing to watch this week but we might have to wait until Thursday for anything meaningful.