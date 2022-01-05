Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Overall sentiment is still rather tentative, with US futures pointing slightly lower. Tech continues to be the laggard after the drop yesterday. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, and Dow futures holding near flat levels.

Be wary of the bond market though. However, for now, Treasury yields are a touch softer. 10-year yields are down 1.7 bps to 1.649% upon meeting technical resistance from the topside of its wedge pattern.