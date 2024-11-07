Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

In Germany, politics are also a consideration now after Scholz dismissed finance minister Lindner and that has led to the dissolution of the ruling coalition. Are we going to see another far-right push there as has been the case across the region in recent years? Besides that, Trump tariffs are something that might yet offer a reality check for European stocks again, as they did yesterday when we got to US trading.