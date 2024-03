Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

This comes after the late retreat in Wall Street yesterday, as equities look to consolidate at the highs for now. US futures are flattish, so that's not leaving much to work with either. In the FX space, the dollar continues to stay more bid across the board alongside the yen as we get things going on the session.