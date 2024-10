Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

This comes with US futures also keeping rather muted and flattish at the moment. In FX, the dollar is keeping more mixed with slight gains against the euro and antipodeans but down against the yen. USD/JPY is down 0.3% to 149.25 after an attempt to get close to 150.00 overnight. The 100-hour moving average at 149.13 is the key near-term support level to watch now.