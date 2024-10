Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

SAP announced a better outlook at its earnings report after the close yesterday and that's helping to lift the DAX a little. Besides that, the overall mood is a little on the softer side with US futures also keeping lower. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% as we look to start the session. As bond yields push higher, that's also a key consideration for equities sentiment.