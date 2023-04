Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

The optimism is being sustained as the CAC 40 is testing waters for a break to fresh record highs again. This comes as US futures are also seen a little higher, with S&P 500 futures now up 10 points, or 0.24%, on the day.