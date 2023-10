Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

This comes as European stocks have to balance out the solid gains from Wall Street yesterday, alongside the negative mood in US futures today. S&P 500 futures are now down 11 points, or 0.3%, as tech shares are the laggard with Nasdaq futures down 0.5% currently. Dow futures are flat, so that is adding to the more tentative mood in European indices for now.